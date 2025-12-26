Left Menu

Kapil Sharma's Comedy Returns: 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Set for January Re-Release

After a successful yet limited theatrical release, Kapil Sharma's comedy film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' is set to hit theaters again in January 2026. The re-release follows its initial performance being overshadowed by other films. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, it promises laughter and charm once more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:15 IST
Kapil Sharma's Comedy Returns: 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Set for January Re-Release
Poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (Image source: Film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kapil Sharma's popular comedy film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', which first debuted in theaters on December 12, is gearing up for a re-release this January. The move, according to industry insiders, comes in response to the film's lackluster run attributed to competition from other blockbusters in the cinema.

In an official statement released by the film's PR team, the production noted that the movie was well-received by both audiences and critics but faced challenges due to limited screening availability amid ongoing theater takeovers. Even so, 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' managed to entertain viewers with its comedy, winning applause for maintaining the charm of its franchise.

Producer Ratan Jain expressed the team's excitement over the upcoming re-release in January 2026, aiming to reignite fan enthusiasm for the comedy drama. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film stars Kapil Sharma alongside a talented ensemble cast including Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, and Tridha Choudhury. The new release date will be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025