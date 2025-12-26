Kapil Sharma's Comedy Returns: 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' Set for January Re-Release

Kapil Sharma's popular comedy film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', which first debuted in theaters on December 12, is gearing up for a re-release this January. The move, according to industry insiders, comes in response to the film's lackluster run attributed to competition from other blockbusters in the cinema.

In an official statement released by the film's PR team, the production noted that the movie was well-received by both audiences and critics but faced challenges due to limited screening availability amid ongoing theater takeovers. Even so, 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' managed to entertain viewers with its comedy, winning applause for maintaining the charm of its franchise.

Producer Ratan Jain expressed the team's excitement over the upcoming re-release in January 2026, aiming to reignite fan enthusiasm for the comedy drama. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film stars Kapil Sharma alongside a talented ensemble cast including Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, and Tridha Choudhury. The new release date will be announced soon.

