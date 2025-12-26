Selfie Mishap: Youths Electrocuted on Train in Budgam
Two young individuals in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, suffered severe injuries after receiving an electric shock while taking selfies atop a train. They were immediately taken to SMHS Hospital, where one remains in critical condition.
In a shocking incident at Budgam railway station in Jammu and Kashmir, two youths suffered severe injuries after being electrocuted.
The pair were taking selfies on top of a train when they accidentally encountered a high-voltage electric shock.
They were quickly transported to SMHS Hospital, where medical staff have reported that one of the individuals is in critical condition.
