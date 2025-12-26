Left Menu

Selfie Mishap: Youths Electrocuted on Train in Budgam

Two young individuals in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, suffered severe injuries after receiving an electric shock while taking selfies atop a train. They were immediately taken to SMHS Hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:15 IST
Selfie Mishap: Youths Electrocuted on Train in Budgam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Budgam railway station in Jammu and Kashmir, two youths suffered severe injuries after being electrocuted.

The pair were taking selfies on top of a train when they accidentally encountered a high-voltage electric shock.

They were quickly transported to SMHS Hospital, where medical staff have reported that one of the individuals is in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025