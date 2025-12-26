Left Menu

Gurugram Police's Crackdown on Illegally Acquired Properties Gathers Momentum

The Gurugram Police have intensified their crackdown on criminals and their illegally acquired properties, with the recent demolition of a hotel built on government land by Rajat, an individual with a criminal history. This action marks the fifth such demolition this week, highlighting law enforcement's aggressive stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:18 IST
In a decisive move to clamp down on crime, the Gurugram Police have demolished a hotel erected on government land in Farrukhnagar, police officials announced on Friday. The operation underscores an ongoing campaign targeting properties acquired through illicit activities.

Utilizing bulldozers, law enforcement has accelerated the demolition process, with this operation marking the fifth such action within a week. The initiative aims to retrieve illegally appropriated property and diminish the economic gain from proceeds of crime.

Rajat, a resident implicated in the case, built the hotel on government land and has a known history of criminal activity, including possessing illegal weapons. Authorities executed the demolition with the assistance of a junior engineer from the PWD department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

