NCM Celebrates Veer Baal Diwas to Inspire Children with Sahibzades’ Valor

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) today organised Veer Baal Diwas at its office premises, with the aim of educating citizens—especially the younger generation—about the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and supreme martyrdom of the Sahibzades, the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The programme sought to honour the indomitable bravery and moral strength of these young heroes, whose sacrifice occupies a revered place in India’s history.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of more than 40 children, who took part in a variety of interactive and educational activities designed to foster creativity, historical awareness and patriotic values. These included storytelling sessions, recitations, painting and drawing competitions, poster-making, debates, and essay writing. As part of the programme, children also wrote essays on the theme ‘Clean India’, highlighting the importance of cleanliness for a healthy and developed nation.

Through these activities, participants were encouraged to express their thoughts creatively while learning about India’s rich cultural and historical legacy. The programme emphasised values such as bravery, sacrifice, patriotism, moral courage and social responsibility, drawing inspiration from the lives of the Sahibzades.

All participating children were appreciated by the Secretary, NCM, for their enthusiasm, dedication and active involvement. Prizes were awarded to winners across various categories, reinforcing confidence, motivation and a spirit of excellence among the young participants.

In her concluding remarks, the Secretary underscored the importance of nurturing a sense of national duty among children and youth. She said that the younger generation must heed the clarion call of the Prime Minister to dedicate their lives to nation-building, guided by values of service, integrity and compassion.

The celebration strongly echoed the Prime Minister’s vision behind observing Veer Baal Diwas—to remember the sacrifice of the Sahibzades while empowering children to realise their own potential as responsible and courageous citizens. The event was organised in collaboration with Scope for Change, a Delhi-based non-governmental organisation working in the field of child and youth development.

Through initiatives such as this, the National Commission for Minorities reaffirmed its commitment to promoting inclusive participation, historical consciousness and national pride among children from all communities, ensuring that the legacy of India’s young heroes continues to inspire future generations.