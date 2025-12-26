Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust in Bijnor: CBN Seizes Over 6.5 Lakh Tablets

The Central Bureau of Narcotics seized over 6.5 lakh tablets and injections of regulated drugs in Bijnor district, marking a significant crackdown on narcotic trafficking. The operation, based on intelligence, targeted psychotropic substances, leading to further investigations under the NDPS Act to dismantle the trafficking network.

Updated: 26-12-2025 22:51 IST
The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing fight against drug trafficking, officials announced Friday. A major haul of over 6.5 lakh tablets and injections of regulated substances was seized in Bijnor district.

The operation was executed on Thursday by CBN units from Bareilly and New Delhi, following specific intelligence alerts. Deputy Commissioner of Narcotics (Lucknow Zone), Praveen Bali, indicated that the confiscated drugs included psychotropic tablets such as alprazolam, chlordiazepoxide, tramadol, and tapentadol, along with injections of pentazocine and tramadol.

Authorities have filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, aiming to investigate the origin of the drugs and identify individuals and networks involved. This operation underscores CBN's commitment to stifling the misuse and trafficking of controlled substances across India.

