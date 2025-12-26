Amit Shah Lauds Pushtimarg’s Global Service Role at Vaishnav Prerna Mahotsav

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today addressed the Global Hindu Vaishnav Prerna Mahotsav via video conference, highlighting the profound spiritual, social and humanitarian contributions of the Pushtimargiya sect and its leadership. He said that the sect exemplifies the harmonious integration of devotion, compassion and service to society.

Recalling the challenges faced during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shri Amit Shah noted that the oxygen plants installed under the guidance of Pujyashri Vrajraj Kumarji Maharaj not only saved the lives of thousands and lakhs of people during the crisis, but continue to serve patients in hospitals even today. He described this as a powerful example of how spiritual institutions can respond meaningfully to national emergencies through service-oriented action.

Vadodara to Become Global Vaishnav Hub

The Union Home Minister said that Vadodara will emerge as the Vaishnav capital of the world from December 21 to 29, 2025, as Vaishnav devotees from 25 countries converge on a single platform. He said devotees from across the globe will come together with a shared spirit of devotion and unity to participate in divine discourses, which will inspire future initiatives in social service and community welfare.

He emphasised that the Pushtimargiya tradition encourages followers to live lives rooted in devotion and love while nurturing the core values of peace, balance and coexistence. According to Shri Shah, this confluence of spirituality and harmony is central to the enduring strength of the Pushtimarg.

Five Major Service-Oriented Projects

Shri Amit Shah announced that under the leadership of Pujyashri Vrajraj Kumarji Maharaj, five major projects are being launched during the Mahotsav. These include:

A Tension-Free World initiative

Food for the Hungry

Cow Service in Every Home

Hindu School Project

National Service Project

He said these initiatives will not only deepen religious devotion but will also play a vital role in reviving the spirit of service embodied in the principle “Nar hi Narayan hai”, which sees divinity in service to humanity.

Global Reach of Pujyashri’s Mission

Highlighting Pujyashri’s journey, Shri Amit Shah said that over the past 15 years, he has inspired and mobilised lakhs of volunteers across 15 countries and 46 cities. At just 39 years of age, Pujyashri has spread the flag of Pushtimarg to 25 countries and personally initiated more than five lakh devotees into Brahmasambandh, connecting them spiritually to the Supreme.

The Minister described Pujyashri’s efforts to unite religion with compassion, social service and community building as an extraordinary and noble achievement, stating that such work strengthens both spiritual and societal foundations.

Reviving the Tradition of Katha and Service

Shri Amit Shah said that Pujyashri truly embodies the spirit of the verse “Vaishnava jana to tene kahiye jo peer parayi jaane re”, and that the five initiatives launched during the Mahotsav will serve as exemplary models for Pushtimarg followers in India and across the world.

He explained that in Hindu tradition, katha represents purification of the mind, awakening of wisdom, transformation of life’s direction and movement from self-centric living towards society-centric service. He said Pujyashri Vrajraj Kumarji Maharaj has revived this sacred tradition globally, delivering over 250 kathas in eight countries, connecting lakhs of devotees and serving as a spiritual bridge to the Brahma through Brahmasambandh.

Shri Shah concluded by stating that such initiatives reinforce India’s civilisational values and demonstrate how faith-based movements can contribute meaningfully to social harmony, service and global well-being.