Tamil Nadu Assembly 2026: A New Legislative Year Begins

The maiden session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for 2026 is set to begin on January 20 with Governor R N Ravi's address. The Business Advisory Committee will decide the session's duration and discuss the interim budget. Elections in Tamil Nadu are expected by March-April 2026.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly will kick off its 2026 legislative session on January 20, starting with an address by Governor R N Ravi, as announced by Assembly Speaker M Appavu.

The duration of the session will be determined by the Assembly Business Advisory Committee, which will also discuss the presentation of the interim budget for the financial year 2026-27. This was confirmed by Speaker Appavu in a media briefing.

Additionally, the Assembly will pass a 'Vote on account' Bill to authorize expenditure for the first quarter of the next fiscal year. It's noteworthy that the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held by March-April 2026.

