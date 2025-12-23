Ukrainian forces have strategically withdrawn from the embattled eastern town of Siversk as Russian troops intensify their offensive in the nation's crucial eastern region.

This withdrawal reflects mounting pressure from the United States on Ukraine to pursue peace negotiations. Despite their retreat, Ukrainian forces successfully inflicted substantial losses on the advancing Russian troops.

Russia has claimed previous captures in this region, and the fall of Siversk signifies a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle for control of the Donbas, with implications for the regional power dynamics.

