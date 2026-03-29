Carrom Clash: Poll Commission Acts on Viral Video

The Election Commission has suspended three central armed police force personnel after a video showing them playing carrom inside a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in West Bengal's Birbhum district went viral, a senior official confirmed on Sunday. An investigation has been launched to determine the video's authenticity and circumstances.

This incident is the second disciplinary action taken by the commission against central forces in Bengal within just four days. Earlier, seven paramilitary personnel were transferred following alleged participation in an iftar party in Murshidabad district, in breach of guidelines.

Political figures have reacted sharply to the footage, with BJP's Jagannath Chatterjee condemning the incident as 'reprehensible,' and Congress's Sanjay Adhikari denouncing the setting as 'inappropriate.' Meanwhile, TMC's Malay Mukherjee downplayed the interaction, describing the act as merely casual.

(With inputs from agencies.)