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Carrom Clash: Poll Commission Acts on Viral Video

The Election Commission suspended three central armed police force personnel after a video showed them playing carrom in a TMC office, sparking controversy and inquiry. This marks the second incident of disciplinary action in Bengal. Politicians from BJP, Congress, and TMC have weighed in on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:04 IST
Carrom Clash: Poll Commission Acts on Viral Video
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The Election Commission has suspended three central armed police force personnel after a video showing them playing carrom inside a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in West Bengal's Birbhum district went viral, a senior official confirmed on Sunday. An investigation has been launched to determine the video's authenticity and circumstances.

This incident is the second disciplinary action taken by the commission against central forces in Bengal within just four days. Earlier, seven paramilitary personnel were transferred following alleged participation in an iftar party in Murshidabad district, in breach of guidelines.

Political figures have reacted sharply to the footage, with BJP's Jagannath Chatterjee condemning the incident as 'reprehensible,' and Congress's Sanjay Adhikari denouncing the setting as 'inappropriate.' Meanwhile, TMC's Malay Mukherjee downplayed the interaction, describing the act as merely casual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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