Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

The year 2025 was marked by severe challenges in Punjab, as it faced catastrophic floods, deportations, political upheavals, and law enforcement issues. High-profile arrests and controversies kept the state in the news, while critical infrastructure and political elections brought both turmoil and triumph to the people of Punjab.

In 2025, Punjab faced a series of crises, starting with catastrophic floods claiming over 50 lives and massive damages. The standoff at Shambhu and Khanauri border points saw protesting farmers evicted amid escalating tensions involving police and military actions.

The year also witnessed a wave of deportations from the US, sparking heated debates over the risky 'donkey route' many Punjabis used to chase the 'American dream'. IDof tumult extended into political realms with significant trials for political leaders and controversies involving financial improprieties.

Pain and resilience were constant themes, as Punjab's political climate remained charged with debates over governance and infrastructure rebuilding, underscoring the complexity and dynamism of the region's socio-political landscape.

