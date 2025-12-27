Frosty Storm Paralyzes Northeast Travel: Safety Alerts and Weather Warnings Issued

A powerful winter storm brought a mix of snow and ice to the U.S. Northeast early Saturday, causing significant disruptions in air travel and prompting emergency declarations in New York and New Jersey. The National Weather Service issued warnings throughout New York and Connecticut, predicting heavy snowfalls.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York emphasized safety in her emergency declaration, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to treacherous road conditions. High winds and freezing rain were also expected across Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, where similar state of emergencies were declared.

FlightAware reported over 1,600 flight cancellations and significant delays on Friday, with further disruptions anticipated over the weekend. Major carriers, including American Airlines, United Airlines, and JetBlue, waived change fees for affected passengers. Road restrictions were also applied to commercial vehicles in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.