Left Menu

Frosty Storm Paralyzes Northeast Travel: Safety Alerts and Weather Warnings Issued

A severe winter storm brought snow and ice to the U.S. Northeast, leading to travel disruptions and weather emergency declarations in several states. The National Weather Service issued various warnings as heavy snowfall and ice threatened safety across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Flights were canceled and a state of emergency declared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 10:33 IST
Frosty Storm Paralyzes Northeast Travel: Safety Alerts and Weather Warnings Issued

A powerful winter storm brought a mix of snow and ice to the U.S. Northeast early Saturday, causing significant disruptions in air travel and prompting emergency declarations in New York and New Jersey. The National Weather Service issued warnings throughout New York and Connecticut, predicting heavy snowfalls.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York emphasized safety in her emergency declaration, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to treacherous road conditions. High winds and freezing rain were also expected across Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, where similar state of emergencies were declared.

FlightAware reported over 1,600 flight cancellations and significant delays on Friday, with further disruptions anticipated over the weekend. Major carriers, including American Airlines, United Airlines, and JetBlue, waived change fees for affected passengers. Road restrictions were also applied to commercial vehicles in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025