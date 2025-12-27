Left Menu

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

In 2025, Indian boxing witnessed internal federation chaos and courtroom battles. Despite challenges, Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda emerged as world champions. Struggles with federation elections and legal disputes overshadowed the sport, yet new coaching appointments and athlete successes highlighted resilience in a tumultuous year.

27-12-2025
The year 2025 was both tumultuous and triumphant for Indian boxing, embroiled in internal strife as courtrooms echoed with battles over the federation's future.

Amidst the tension, Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda emerged as world champions, securing India's position on the global stage despite the ongoing administrative chaos within the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Although the federation was mired in controversy, with disputes over elections and governance casting a shadow over the sport, new talents and revamped coaching strategies pointed to a promising future for Indian boxing.

