Left Menu

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

In response to severe cold conditions, Una's district administration has revised the operational hours for schools and Anganwadi centers. The new schedule, effective December 29 to January 31, aims to ensure student safety by shifting school timings to 10 am - 3:30 pm and Anganwadi centers to 10 am - 3 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 27-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 10:31 IST
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration in Una has revised the operational hours for educational institutions amidst severe cold conditions, prioritizing student health and safety.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, also the Chairman of the Una District Disaster Management Authority, issued an order affecting both government and private schools, alongside Anganwadi centers. Schools will now operate from 10 am to 3:30 pm, while Anganwadi centers will run from 10 am to 3 pm during the period of December 29 to January 31.

This temporary change aims to mitigate the impact of harsh weather, with adjustments promised to compensate for any academic disruptions. The Shimla Met office has issued a yellow warning for dense fog in the region, further justifying the need for the precautionary measures.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025