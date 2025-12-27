Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours
In response to severe cold conditions, Una's district administration has revised the operational hours for schools and Anganwadi centers. The new schedule, effective December 29 to January 31, aims to ensure student safety by shifting school timings to 10 am - 3:30 pm and Anganwadi centers to 10 am - 3 pm.
The district administration in Una has revised the operational hours for educational institutions amidst severe cold conditions, prioritizing student health and safety.
Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, also the Chairman of the Una District Disaster Management Authority, issued an order affecting both government and private schools, alongside Anganwadi centers. Schools will now operate from 10 am to 3:30 pm, while Anganwadi centers will run from 10 am to 3 pm during the period of December 29 to January 31.
This temporary change aims to mitigate the impact of harsh weather, with adjustments promised to compensate for any academic disruptions. The Shimla Met office has issued a yellow warning for dense fog in the region, further justifying the need for the precautionary measures.
