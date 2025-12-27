Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

As Jharkhand marked its silver jubilee in 2025, the state was enveloped in a wave of tributes for Shibu Soren, the veteran leader instrumental in the statehood movement.

While the debatable death of Soren clouded the year, the government achieved significant strides, such as passing the PESA Act to boost traditional self-governance.

Economic prospects looked positive with a projected 7.5% growth, despite ongoing socio-economic challenges in the resource-rich yet underserved state.