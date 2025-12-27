Left Menu

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand celebrated its silver jubilee with a backdrop of significant events including the passing of Shibu Soren, key political developments, strides in governance, and aspirations for economic growth. The state's leadership focused on empowering tribal communities, economic optimism amidst challenges, and the potential for a bright future.

As Jharkhand marked its silver jubilee in 2025, the state was enveloped in a wave of tributes for Shibu Soren, the veteran leader instrumental in the statehood movement.

While the debatable death of Soren clouded the year, the government achieved significant strides, such as passing the PESA Act to boost traditional self-governance.

Economic prospects looked positive with a projected 7.5% growth, despite ongoing socio-economic challenges in the resource-rich yet underserved state.

