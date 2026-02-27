Rising Tensions: Afghanistan and Pakistan in a Cross-Border Standoff

Three explosions and the noise of aircraft were heard in Kabul following an Afghan retaliatory assault on Pakistan, which responded to border area airstrikes earlier in the week. The escalating violence highlights growing tensions between the neighboring countries.

Afghanistan's military reported capturing several Pakistani army posts, though Pakistan dismissed these claims, labeling Afghanistan's response as unprovoked. Despite differing casualty reports, both sides confirm cross-border clashes are ongoing.

Evacuations are underway at the Torkham border area, with residents and refugees moving to safer locations. Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire remain unsuccessful as hostilities persist along the Durand Line, a historically volatile boundary.

