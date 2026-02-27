Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Afghanistan and Pakistan in a Cross-Border Standoff

Afghanistan retaliated against Pakistani airstrikes by launching an attack on Pakistan, escalating violence along the volatile Durand Line. Both nations report differing casualty figures, with evacuations occurring in affected areas. Diplomatic efforts have yet to yield a ceasefire, as accusations of harboring militants fuel tensions.

27-02-2026
Three explosions and the noise of aircraft were heard in Kabul following an Afghan retaliatory assault on Pakistan, which responded to border area airstrikes earlier in the week. The escalating violence highlights growing tensions between the neighboring countries.

Afghanistan's military reported capturing several Pakistani army posts, though Pakistan dismissed these claims, labeling Afghanistan's response as unprovoked. Despite differing casualty reports, both sides confirm cross-border clashes are ongoing.

Evacuations are underway at the Torkham border area, with residents and refugees moving to safer locations. Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire remain unsuccessful as hostilities persist along the Durand Line, a historically volatile boundary.

