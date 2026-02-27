Federal Union Bargaining Rights Overturned: A National Security Twist

A U.S. appeals court has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump's executive order, which seeks to revoke collective bargaining rights for a substantial portion of federal employees, citing concerns over national security.

This decision marks a reversal of an earlier lower court's ruling, as a three-judge panel in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco determined that Trump's 2025 order was justified.

Seniority is on Trump's side, say administration officials, emphasizing the importance of this legal win. Critics, however, argue that the move undermines union rights and plan to continue their battle in court.

