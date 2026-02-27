Left Menu

Federal Union Bargaining Rights Overturned: A National Security Twist

A U.S. appeals court has upheld President Trump's executive order eliminating collective bargaining rights for federal workers, citing national security concerns. The decision reverses a lower court's ruling and allows federal agencies to modify working conditions more easily. Unions plan to challenge the decision further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 04:04 IST
Federal Union Bargaining Rights Overturned: A National Security Twist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump's executive order, which seeks to revoke collective bargaining rights for a substantial portion of federal employees, citing concerns over national security.

This decision marks a reversal of an earlier lower court's ruling, as a three-judge panel in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco determined that Trump's 2025 order was justified.

Seniority is on Trump's side, say administration officials, emphasizing the importance of this legal win. Critics, however, argue that the move undermines union rights and plan to continue their battle in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

 Global
2
Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
3
OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

 Global
4
Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026