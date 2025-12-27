UN Raises Alarm Over Shrinking Civic Space Ahead of Guinea Presidential Poll

Ahead of Sunday’s presidential election in Guinea, serious concerns have been raised over the severe restriction of civic and political space, marked by intimidation of opposition figures, alleged politically motivated enforced disappearances, and increasing constraints on media freedom. These developments have cast a shadow over the electoral environment and raised questions about the credibility and inclusiveness of the democratic process.

In recent weeks, multiple cases of enforced disappearance have been reported, several of which remain unresolved. Among the most alarming is the disappearance of four relatives of prominent artist and opposition figure Elie Kamano, who have been missing since 16 November. Their fate and whereabouts remain unknown, deepening fears of targeted reprisals against individuals linked to opposition voices.

Another unresolved case involves Sanassy Keita, a photographer associated with former President Alpha Condé, who was reportedly abducted on 27 November by armed and hooded men. Despite the passage of time, no official information has been provided regarding his condition or location, adding to concerns about impunity and lack of accountability.

The timing and apparently targeted nature of these disappearances are particularly troubling in the sensitive pre-election period. Such incidents have the effect of intimidating opposition actors, disrupting campaign activities, and deterring voter mobilisation, especially among communities perceived to be aligned with opposition movements. Collectively, they have contributed to a climate of fear and uncertainty, affecting not only political actors but also the general population.

Observers warn that these developments risk undermining public confidence in the electoral process and weakening the legitimacy of the presidential election. Restrictions on political participation, coupled with pressure on independent media and civil society, threaten the fundamental principles of free, fair, and transparent elections.

In this context, there has been a strong call on the Guinean authorities to take immediate corrective action. Authorities have been urged to promptly, thoroughly, and impartially investigate all allegations of enforced disappearances, establish the fate and whereabouts of the missing individuals, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable in line with international human rights law.

In addition, the authorities have been reminded of their obligation to protect fundamental freedoms, including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and political participation. Ensuring an electoral environment free from fear, coercion, intimidation, or repression is essential for safeguarding democratic legitimacy and respecting the will of the people.

As Guinea approaches a critical political moment, the protection of human rights and the rule of law remains central to ensuring that the presidential election is conducted in a manner that is credible, inclusive, and reflective of democratic norms.