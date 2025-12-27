Left Menu

Power Dynamics: Digvijaya Singh's Praise for RSS-BJP's Organizational Strength

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh praised the organizational strength of the RSS-BJP by highlighting Narendra Modi's rise from grassroots worker to prime minister. His comments, made ahead of a key Congress Working Committee meeting, sparked controversy. Singh later clarified his stance, emphasizing his opposition to BJP and RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:58 IST
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh applauded the organizational prowess of the RSS-BJP, sharing an old picture of Narendra Modi's rise from a grassroots activist to India's Prime Minister. Singh's remarks came just before a pivotal Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that focused on opposing the removal of MGNREGA.

Singh encouraged the Congress to bolster its grassroots organization to effectively challenge the ruling BJP. However, he later stressed that his comments were directed at organizational strength rather than support for BJP or RSS, reiterating his firm opposition to both entities.

Despite Singh's clarifications, his comments stirred political discourse. Singh emphasized that he praised the party's organization, not its ideology. The Congress refrained from media questions post-CWC, seeking to prevent further controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

