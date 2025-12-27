Tensions Erupt in Bareilly: Cleric-Incited Mob Attack Chargesheeted
A violent outbreak in Bareilly on September 26, directed by cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, involved attacks on police and provocative slogans. Police have charged 38 individuals, including Khan, in their inquiry. The incident occurred after protestors opposed FIRs related to 'I Love Muhammad' posters, resulting in multiple injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Violence erupted in Bareilly on September 26, following directives from cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, leading to a mob attack on police forces and the incitement of provocative slogans.
Police have filed a chargesheet naming 38 people, including Khan, highlighting the escalating tensions and violence on that day.
The conflict arose as demonstrators clashed with police over FIRs concerning 'I Love Muhammad' posters, causing injuries to several individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh
Uttar Pradesh Police Conference Focuses on Tech-Driven Crime Prevention
Chowka Police Station: A Beacon of Excellence in Law Enforcement
JMM Protests Against VB-G RAM G in Jharkhand
Odisha Police Gear Up for New Year Celebrations in Puri and Bhubaneswar