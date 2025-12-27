Tensions Erupt in Bareilly: Cleric-Incited Mob Attack Chargesheeted

Violence erupted in Bareilly on September 26, following directives from cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, leading to a mob attack on police forces and the incitement of provocative slogans.

Police have filed a chargesheet naming 38 people, including Khan, highlighting the escalating tensions and violence on that day.

The conflict arose as demonstrators clashed with police over FIRs concerning 'I Love Muhammad' posters, causing injuries to several individuals.

