Tragic Dispute Over Firewood Ends in Fatal Shooting at Construction Site

A construction site dispute turned deadly when a security guard was shot and killed by a colleague over a minor disagreement regarding firewood, authorities reported.

The altercation, which unfolded at the under-construction Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Agricultural University, escalated rapidly when one guard fired a licensed double-barrel gun, striking Nirmal Singh Chandel in the chest.

As the accused fled towards a nearby forest, a murder case was registered, and a search operation is now underway to apprehend the suspect.

