Tragic Dispute Over Firewood Ends in Fatal Shooting at Construction Site

A 45-year-old security guard was shot dead by a colleague in a minor dispute over firewood at a construction site. The incident took place at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Agricultural University in Gadanpur Ahar village. The accused fired at the victim with a double-barrel gun and fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:51 IST
A construction site dispute turned deadly when a security guard was shot and killed by a colleague over a minor disagreement regarding firewood, authorities reported.

The altercation, which unfolded at the under-construction Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Agricultural University, escalated rapidly when one guard fired a licensed double-barrel gun, striking Nirmal Singh Chandel in the chest.

As the accused fled towards a nearby forest, a murder case was registered, and a search operation is now underway to apprehend the suspect.

Latest News

