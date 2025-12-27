Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress' Global Ties, Calls for Clarification

The BJP accused Sam Pitroda of exposing Congress' involvement in a global alliance with 'anti-India' elements. Rahul Gandhi's global engagements and the party's role in the Global Progressive Alliance were questioned. Allegations about the alliance's network setting negative narratives against India were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:54 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levied serious allegations against the Congress, claiming that Sam Pitroda inadvertently unveiled the true nature of the party's international affiliations. It was alleged that the Congress is part of the Global Progressive Alliance (GPA), an organization the BJP claims is linked to anti-India narratives.

According to BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, Pitroda's recent interview disclosed that Rahul Gandhi, whose visits abroad are noteworthy, is a member of the GPA presidium. Trivedi emphasized the need for Congress to clarify its role within the GPA, suggesting the alliance undermines India's democratic reputation.

Highlighting a network involving US-based investor George Soros, the BJP tied Gandhi's international interactions to an agenda against India. Soros' advocacy for reshaping global civil society has been a point of contention. The BJP calls for transparency from Congress about the GPA and its scope within 110 purportedly democratic countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

