Freedom for Savukku Shankar: Legal Battle Highlights System Bias
Savukku Shankar, a prominent YouTuber, was released from Puzhal central prison on interim bail. Arrested for alleged assault, his release followed a successful appeal by his mother citing health concerns. The Madras High Court's decision raises questions about potential bias and procedural misuse by law enforcement.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, YouTuber Savukku Shankar has been released from Puzhal central prison after the Madras High Court granted him a three-month interim bail. This decision comes following an appeal by Shankar's mother, A Kamala, who expressed concerns about his medical conditions, including cardiac ailments and diabetes.
Shankar, known for his controversial videos, was arrested on December 13, accused of assault and extorting a film producer. However, his legal battles appear to highlight deeper issues within the system. The court remarked on the unusual frequency of Shankar's incarcerations, suggesting a potential misuse of legal mechanisms by law enforcement agencies.
The Bench raised concerns over repeated application of detention orders under the Goondas Act against Shankar. Notably, previous detention orders were set aside, sparking debates about whether the enforcement actions against him are politically motivated. With allegations of police harassment surfacing, the court emphasized the importance of upholding the due process of law without targeting specific individuals.
