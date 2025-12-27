Left Menu

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Aasif Iqbal, arrested in a theft case, allegedly died by suicide in a Farrukhnagar lockup. His family claims the police concealed the death's details, prompting calls for a fair inquiry. Iqbal was accused of multiple theft charges. Police initiated a magisterial inquiry, awaiting a postmortem report for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aasif Iqbal, a 22-year-old arrested on theft charges, was found dead in what is alleged to be a suicide at the Farrukhnagar crime unit, raising suspicion among his family members.

The grieving family accused the authorities of initially hiding the incident and are pressing for an impartial investigation into Iqbal's death.

An autopsy, overseen by a magistrate, has been completed, with further steps dependent on the postmortem results, according to police authorities.

