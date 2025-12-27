Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Aasif Iqbal, a 22-year-old arrested on theft charges, was found dead in what is alleged to be a suicide at the Farrukhnagar crime unit, raising suspicion among his family members.

The grieving family accused the authorities of initially hiding the incident and are pressing for an impartial investigation into Iqbal's death.

An autopsy, overseen by a magistrate, has been completed, with further steps dependent on the postmortem results, according to police authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)