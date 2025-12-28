Laying the Groundwork: India's Path to Data Protection

The Indian government is making progress in forming the new Data Protection Board, designed to enforce the recently enacted Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan.

The DPDP Act aims to guard digital personal data by defining proper handling procedures and responsibilities for Data Fiduciaries, while outlining the rights of Data Principals. It imposes penalties for breaches, prioritizing both individual rights and data processing for lawful purposes.

The government is also finalizing the software necessary for a completely online office for the Board, which is expected to be operational "in the coming months." Consultation with industry stakeholders is ongoing to assess the timeline for compliance.

