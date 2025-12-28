Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Tech-Driven Crackdown on Religious Conversion Rackets

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged police to utilize AI and tech tools to counter internationally funded religious conversion networks. Emphasizing zero tolerance, he called for rigorous border surveillance and anti-terror measures while warning against social media misuse and organized misinformation campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for the use of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology to tackle internationally funded religious conversion rackets. Speaking at 'Police Manthan', a high-level police conference, he stressed the importance of strict social media monitoring and a zero-tolerance approach towards attempts to disturb peace.

In light of terrorist activities from borders adjacent to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, Adityanath emphasized reinforcing border security. He advocated for the effective use of financial analysis and technical resources to suppress organized religious conversion operations. The chief minister urged a technological boost to border security to counter terrorism and narcotics trafficking.

Highlighting the grave challenge of religious conversion incidents, Adityanath called for preventive measures by police and intelligence agencies. He also expressed concern over the usage of social media for disinformation and urged action against fake accounts and misinformation campaigns. Praising past police work, he emphasized the need for enhanced intelligence and technical vigilance to uphold law and order.

