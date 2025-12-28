Left Menu

Ladakh’s Sustainable Tourism Drive: Balancing Growth and Ecology

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta emphasizes promoting sustainable tourism in Ladakh to protect its ecosystem and provide long-term community benefits. Visiting Sangam Point, he underscores improvements in tourism infrastructure and connectivity, such as the Zoji La Tunnel. Focus is on responsible, year-round tourism, blending natural beauty with cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has called for the advancement of sustainable tourism practices to safeguard the region's delicate ecosystem while providing enduring benefits to local communities. Speaking at the scenic Sangam Point, Gupta highlighted tourism as a key driver of economic growth and livelihood generation in Ladakh.

During his address, he described Sangam Point, where the Indus and Zanskar rivers meet, as a major attraction offering stunning visuals and adventure activities like rafting and trekking. He stressed the need for infrastructure enhancements such as viewpoints and cafeterias to improve tourist experiences while maintaining environmental cleanliness.

Since gaining Union Territory status in 2019, Ladakh has focused on developing its tourism sector with improved infrastructure and better connectivity. Gupta noted the upcoming Zoji La Tunnel will further enhance access, promoting year-round tourism and bolstering the local economy by attracting tourists in winter through sports and cultural events.

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

