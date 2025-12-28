Cybercrime Alert: Loan Fraud Racket Misusing Mamata Banerjee's Identity
The West Bengal Police have warned the public about a loan fraud scheme misusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s identity on social media. Fraudsters promise instant loans under fake government-approved schemes, deceiving victims to share personal and banking information. Authorities urge vigilance and report any incidents to the cybercrime helpline.
The West Bengal Police have issued a warning to the public regarding a sophisticated loan fraud scheme circulating on social media platforms.
Misusing the identity of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, fraudsters promise instant loans under bogus government schemes, tricking victims into divulging personal details through suspicious links and apps.
Authorities urge the public to exercise caution, refrain from sharing sensitive information, and report fraudulent activities to the cybercrime helpline. An investigation is ongoing, with assurances of stringent legal actions against perpetrators.
