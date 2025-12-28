Left Menu

Antibiotic Caution: Modi's Urgent Plea to the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue of antibiotic resistance, cautioning against their misuse without medical advice. He referenced an ICMR report highlighting antibiotics' declining effectiveness against diseases like pneumonia. Misuse was attributed to indiscriminate consumption, urging proper medical consultation to preserve antibiotics' effectiveness.

28-12-2025
During his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the critical issue of antibiotic resistance, emphasizing the importance of medical guidance in their use.

He referenced a recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report revealing antibiotics' waning effectiveness against ailments such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections.

Modi attributed this growing resistance to the indiscriminate consumption of antibiotics and urged people to consult doctors, stressing that these medicines demand professional oversight to ensure public health safety.

