Antibiotic Caution: Modi's Urgent Plea to the Nation

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the critical issue of antibiotic resistance, emphasizing the importance of medical guidance in their use.

He referenced a recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report revealing antibiotics' waning effectiveness against ailments such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections.

Modi attributed this growing resistance to the indiscriminate consumption of antibiotics and urged people to consult doctors, stressing that these medicines demand professional oversight to ensure public health safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)