TMC Criticizes EC Over Elderly and PWD Voter Treatment

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the Election Commission (EC) for allegedly mistreating elderly, ailing citizens, and persons with disabilities by requiring them to attend hearings away from home during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:40 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Election Commission (EC) over its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party claims the EC is forcing elderly and disabled voters to attend hearings far from their homes.

The controversy began when hearings for 'unmapped' electors commenced on December 27. TMC MP Partha Bhowmik accused the EC of summoning elderly and ailing individuals due to discrepancies in their voter forms, describing the process as 'torture.'

Senior TMC minister Sashi Panja criticized the EC's approach as 'inhuman' and urged for the hearing process to be conducted at the voters' residences. Panja emphasized the difficulty faced by elderly and disabled individuals and demanded transparency on the criteria used to identify those summoned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

