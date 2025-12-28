Delhi Police Busts Multi-Crore Property Fraud Syndicate in DLF Camellias

The Delhi Police have apprehended five individuals, unmasking a sophisticated property fraud syndicate that has allegedly deceived victims out of a staggering Rs 200 crore across various states. According to officials, the accused orchestrated a scheme that involved the sale of non-existent luxury properties using falsified bank auction documents.

The arrests were made after a victim reported being cheated of Rs 12 crore over a purported sale at DLF Camellias in Gurugram. The Crime Branch's investigation revealed that the gang employed forged sale certificates and bogus auction documents to lure victims into transferring hefty sums, believing they were acquiring bank-auctioned assets.

The syndicate's mastermind, Mohit Gogia, along with four associates, including notorious handler Ram Singh alias 'Babaji', manipulated multiple bank accounts to launder the illicit proceeds. The police, continuing their investigations, are on the lookout for other conspirators and are working to uncover further details of this elaborate criminal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)