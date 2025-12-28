Tragic End In Sitapur: Young Couple Found Hanging After Secret Temple Marriage

A tragic incident unfolded in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, as a young couple was discovered dead at a local temple. The bodies of Khushi Ram and his wife Mohini were found hanging from a tree, just weeks after their marriage at the same location.

The duo, both from different localities, had reportedly been in a long-term relationship but faced strong opposition from their families. They left their homes on December 6 to wed at the Mahamai temple, as confirmed by local police officer Balwant Singh Shahi.

While initial investigations suggest suicide, authorities are also considering other factors such as family strain and mental pressure. The definitive cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)