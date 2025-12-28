Left Menu

Luxury Property Scam Unveiled: Five Arrested in 200-Crore Fraud

The Delhi Police have arrested five individuals for a massive property scam involving forged documents, which duped a victim of Rs 12 crore. The syndicate, led by Mohit Gogia, is suspected of cheating over Rs 200 crore across several states, using fake bank auction documents to lure victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:16 IST
Luxury Property Scam Unveiled: Five Arrested in 200-Crore Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have made significant arrests, busting a property fraud syndicate that cheated a man of Rs 12 crore by selling an imaginary luxury property at DLF Camellias in Gurugram. The arrests highlight an elaborate scam involving forged bank auction documents to swindle unsuspecting victims.

In a detailed statement, officials noted that the Crime Branch exposed the syndicate after registering a First Information Report (FIR) with multiple charges, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. The investigation revealed that the group potentially defrauded victims of over Rs 200 crore across various states using fake sale certificates and auction documents.

The accused, including mastermind Mohit Gogia, used a complex network to circulate the defrauded money, luring victims with the promise of premium properties at low prices. The police continue their efforts to arrest remaining conspirators and recover the stolen funds while unraveling the syndicate's extensive operations across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
2
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India
3
Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Preju...

 India
4
India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025