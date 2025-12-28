Luxury Property Scam Unveiled: Five Arrested in 200-Crore Fraud

The Delhi Police have made significant arrests, busting a property fraud syndicate that cheated a man of Rs 12 crore by selling an imaginary luxury property at DLF Camellias in Gurugram. The arrests highlight an elaborate scam involving forged bank auction documents to swindle unsuspecting victims.

In a detailed statement, officials noted that the Crime Branch exposed the syndicate after registering a First Information Report (FIR) with multiple charges, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. The investigation revealed that the group potentially defrauded victims of over Rs 200 crore across various states using fake sale certificates and auction documents.

The accused, including mastermind Mohit Gogia, used a complex network to circulate the defrauded money, luring victims with the promise of premium properties at low prices. The police continue their efforts to arrest remaining conspirators and recover the stolen funds while unraveling the syndicate's extensive operations across the nation.

