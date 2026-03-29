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Delhi Crime Branch Busts Inter-State Stolen Mobile Racket

The Delhi Crime Branch has uncovered a stolen mobile phone racket in Yamuna Vihar, recovering 83 devices en route to Bangladesh. Two suspects were arrested during the operation. Investigations reveal the phones were intended for illegal transport through West Bengal, sourced from a supplier known as 'Danish'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:25 IST
Delhi Crime Branch Busts Inter-State Stolen Mobile Racket
Crime Branch officials with seized stolen mobile phones in Delhi (Photo/Delhi Crime Branch) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Crime Branch's Eastern Range-I has successfully dismantled an inter-state stolen mobile phone racket in Yamuna Vihar. Officials announced the recovery of 83 devices that were allegedly being smuggled to Bangladesh from West Bengal.

Acting on precise intelligence received on March 27, a Crime Branch team targeted a rented premises in Yamuna Vihar. Overcoming risks associated with the sensitive location, the team raided a house at B-42, Gali No. 13, near Momin Chowk, on the third floor. During the operation, two suspects were apprehended while packaging the stolen phones for dispatch.

Initial investigations have pointed to a supplier known as 'Danish' as the source of the stolen devices. The ongoing probe aims to unravel the broader network behind the racket, with illegal transport to Bangladesh through courier routes being a particular line of inquiry.

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