Ukraine Resists: Clash Over Huliaipole and Stepnohirsk
Despite Russian claims, Ukraine's military reports that Russia has only partial control of Huliaipole. Ukraine's southern command highlights ongoing conflicts, challenging Moscow's assertion of full capture. Fighting also continues in Stepnohirsk, a town in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, illustrating persistent military tensions.
In the latest updates from the conflict zone, Ukraine's military disputes Russian assertions that the town of Huliaipole is fully under Russian control. Contrary to Moscow's claims, only part of the southeastern town has been captured, according to Ukraine's southern command.
The command's statement underscores the difficulties in Huliaipole, where Russian forces have not yet secured complete control. This development contradicts Russia's announcement made earlier, emphasizing the ongoing struggle between the two nations.
Moreover, skirmishes persist in Stepnohirsk, another town in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. This continued fighting reveals the ongoing challenge facing both military forces amid the conflict.
