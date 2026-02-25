DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

Technology accessories brand DailyObjects is projecting a significant rise in its revenue for the current fiscal year, aiming to reach Rs 230 crore, more than double its previous figures. The brand announced on Wednesday its commitment to closing FY26 with an operational profit and EBITDA positivity.

Having achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 320 crore, DailyObjects anticipates maintaining its growth momentum, which founder and CEO Pankaj Garg believes will pave the way to reach Rs 400 crore ARR by FY27. The company emphasizes a strategy centered around design, functionality, and intellectual property.

The expansion of retail outlets has been instrumental in boosting profitability, with the company opening up to six Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in the last six months. Additionally, plans are in place to expand its presence in Apple Authorized Reseller stores in the coming year, showcasing strong growth potential.