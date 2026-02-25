Left Menu

DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

Technology accessories company DailyObjects plans to more than double its revenue by the end of the fiscal year, targeting approximately Rs 230 crore. With a focus on differentiated products and retail expansion, the company aims to reach EBITDA positivity and a Rs 400 crore annual recurring revenue by FY27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:04 IST
DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Technology accessories brand DailyObjects is projecting a significant rise in its revenue for the current fiscal year, aiming to reach Rs 230 crore, more than double its previous figures. The brand announced on Wednesday its commitment to closing FY26 with an operational profit and EBITDA positivity.

Having achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 320 crore, DailyObjects anticipates maintaining its growth momentum, which founder and CEO Pankaj Garg believes will pave the way to reach Rs 400 crore ARR by FY27. The company emphasizes a strategy centered around design, functionality, and intellectual property.

The expansion of retail outlets has been instrumental in boosting profitability, with the company opening up to six Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in the last six months. Additionally, plans are in place to expand its presence in Apple Authorized Reseller stores in the coming year, showcasing strong growth potential.

TRENDING

1
VVISM Unveils Cutting-Edge Apprenticeship Degree in AI and Cloud

VVISM Unveils Cutting-Edge Apprenticeship Degree in AI and Cloud

 India
2
Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Energy Project

Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Ene...

 India
3
Sasikala's Political Return Stirs Tamil Nadu's Political Waters

Sasikala's Political Return Stirs Tamil Nadu's Political Waters

 India
4
Military Influence Tightens as Retired General Set to Lead Myanmar's Parliament

Military Influence Tightens as Retired General Set to Lead Myanmar's Parliam...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026