DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion
Technology accessories company DailyObjects plans to more than double its revenue by the end of the fiscal year, targeting approximately Rs 230 crore. With a focus on differentiated products and retail expansion, the company aims to reach EBITDA positivity and a Rs 400 crore annual recurring revenue by FY27.
- Country:
- India
Technology accessories brand DailyObjects is projecting a significant rise in its revenue for the current fiscal year, aiming to reach Rs 230 crore, more than double its previous figures. The brand announced on Wednesday its commitment to closing FY26 with an operational profit and EBITDA positivity.
Having achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 320 crore, DailyObjects anticipates maintaining its growth momentum, which founder and CEO Pankaj Garg believes will pave the way to reach Rs 400 crore ARR by FY27. The company emphasizes a strategy centered around design, functionality, and intellectual property.
The expansion of retail outlets has been instrumental in boosting profitability, with the company opening up to six Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in the last six months. Additionally, plans are in place to expand its presence in Apple Authorized Reseller stores in the coming year, showcasing strong growth potential.
- READ MORE ON:
- DailyObjects
- technology
- accessories
- revenue
- EBITDA
- retail
- expansion
- growth
- Pankaj Garg
- ARR
ALSO READ
Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation
Srinagar Airport Expansion Set to Boost Jammu and Kashmir's Economy
Ukrainian Drone Maker Skyfall Eyes Danish Production Expansion
Golden Surge: Jewellery Retail Sector Eyes 18% Growth by 2026-27
Merck Electronics Eyes Expansion in India's Semiconductor Sector