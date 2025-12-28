Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

Public outrage has intensified following the death of Angel Chakma, a Tripura student, allegedly killed after a racially motivated attack in Dehradun. The incident draws condemnation from officials, with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami labeling it unacceptable and promising strict action against those involved.

Five suspects, including two minors, have been apprehended, while a reward is offered for the arrest of the sixth suspect who remains at large in Nepal. The victim's father claims racial slurs were used, although local police refute claims of racial abuse, highlighting the complex dynamics of the case.

Authorities are under pressure from both state and national levels to ensure swift justice. The tragic event underscores the necessity of addressing racial tensions and safeguarding all citizens. Leaders emphasize that such violence cannot be tolerated, calling for rigorous legal processes to address the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)