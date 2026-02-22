Uttarakhand Education Staff Halt Operations in Protest

In a significant development, employees of the Uttarakhand education department have declared a strike on Monday and Tuesday, sparked by an alleged assault on director Ajay Kumar Naudiyal. The attack, reportedly led by supporters of BJP MLA Umesh Sharma, has prompted widespread demand for immediate arrests.

Unions, including those of teachers and various other employee organisations, convened to decide on a complete halt of operations statewide if the culprits remain at large beyond the stipulated timeframe. The union meeting emphasized the need for enhanced employee safety procedures and potential police deployment.

In the wake of these events, party officials, including state unit president Mahendra Bhatt, have called for restraint. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Brijbhushan Gairola condemned the incident, asserting that such unruly conduct is against party policies. Law enforcement is actively pursuing investigations from both sides involved in the altercation.