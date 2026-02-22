Left Menu

Uttarakhand Education Staff Halt Operations in Protest

Employees of the Uttarakhand education department plan a work boycott following an alleged assault on director Ajay Kumar Naudiyal by BJP MLA Umesh Sharma's supporters. A meeting with various unions decided on a strike, urging quick action and enhanced safety measures. Investigations into the incident are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:12 IST
In a significant development, employees of the Uttarakhand education department have declared a strike on Monday and Tuesday, sparked by an alleged assault on director Ajay Kumar Naudiyal. The attack, reportedly led by supporters of BJP MLA Umesh Sharma, has prompted widespread demand for immediate arrests.

Unions, including those of teachers and various other employee organisations, convened to decide on a complete halt of operations statewide if the culprits remain at large beyond the stipulated timeframe. The union meeting emphasized the need for enhanced employee safety procedures and potential police deployment.

In the wake of these events, party officials, including state unit president Mahendra Bhatt, have called for restraint. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Brijbhushan Gairola condemned the incident, asserting that such unruly conduct is against party policies. Law enforcement is actively pursuing investigations from both sides involved in the altercation.

