Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested five individuals after a video showing dangerous car stunts went viral. The video raised public safety concerns, prompting swift police action with FIR registration. Four cars were seized, and the arrested individuals face legal action under relevant laws. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:50 IST
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has swung into action, arresting five individuals after a reckless driving video surfaced, showing men performing dangerous stunts in speeding cars on the city's roads, an official confirmed Sunday.

Upon investigation, authorities seized four vehicles believed to be involved in the incident that went viral on social media platform, X. The footage depicted several cars speeding and zigzagging through traffic on Ring Road, with passengers protruding from sunroofs and windows, posing grave safety threats.

Reacting to public concerns, police registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Swift arrests were made, and officials reiterated their commitment to road safety, urging citizens to adhere to traffic norms. Investigations continue to identify any additional sources involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

