Kim Jong Un Showcases North Korea's Military Might Ahead of Party Congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a long-range cruise missile test, highlighting the nation's military and economic strides. This act precedes the forthcoming party congress in 2026. Kim reaffirms the nation's commitment to nuclear advancement and infrastructure growth, amidst rising security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 03:37 IST
Kim Jong Un

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, personally oversaw a long-range strategic cruise missile launch, according to reports from state media KCNA on Monday.

This latest military exercise is part of Kim's ongoing efforts to showcase the country's military and economic achievements, ahead of the imminent party congress set for early 2026, which will outline North Korea's development trajectory for the next five years.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the cruise missile's performance, asserting the importance of regular checks on North Korea's nuclear deterrent as a defensive measure against various security threats. Meanwhile, Kim has been actively involved in infrastructure development, attending multiple facility openings, as the nation aims to complete its five-year development plan.

