Financial Turbulence and Family Feuds: A Day in Global Business

The Financial Times highlights key business stories: Lloyds Banking Group closes its invoice financing service, UK suspends fast-track visas for the Democratic Republic of Congo, and McCain Foods faces familial disputes as Eleanor McCain demands a significant buyout to leave the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 07:26 IST
Lloyds Banking Group is making headlines by shutting down its invoice financing service, impacting small business customers. This move is seen as part of the broader financial squeeze facing smaller enterprises.

In a geopolitical twist, the UK has decided to put a hold on fast-track visas for individuals coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo. This decision emerges amidst diplomatic tensions regarding migrant returns.

Meanwhile, McCain Foods, a household name in frozen french fries, is embroiled in a familial conflict. Eleanor McCain, daughter of the co-founder, is demanding over C$1 billion to part ways with the privately owned company, making waves in the business world.

