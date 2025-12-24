Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Warning: Economic Policies Threaten Small Businesses

Rahul Gandhi accuses the government of enabling monopolies while burdening small businesses with flawed policies, particularly GST. During a dialogue with the Vaishya community, he warned that these policies damage India's economy. Gandhi pledges support for business communities and emphasizes the need for economic justice and employment generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:59 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of providing undue advantages to monopolies while entangling small and medium enterprises in bureaucratic red tape and flawed policies such as an ill-advised GST.

Interacting with Vaish community leaders engaged in business, Gandhi expressed concern over ongoing challenges in India's trade sector. The Vaishya community, known for their historical contributions to the economy, voiced their struggles, describing their businesses as on the verge of collapse.

Gandhi criticized the government's economic strategies, warning they could decimate India's production-based economy. He highlighted that the GST system acts more as an oppressive tool than reform and reiterated his support for boosting MSMEs and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

