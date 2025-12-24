Rahul Gandhi's Warning: Economic Policies Threaten Small Businesses

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the government of providing undue advantages to monopolies while entangling small and medium enterprises in bureaucratic red tape and flawed policies such as an ill-advised GST.

Interacting with Vaish community leaders engaged in business, Gandhi expressed concern over ongoing challenges in India's trade sector. The Vaishya community, known for their historical contributions to the economy, voiced their struggles, describing their businesses as on the verge of collapse.

Gandhi criticized the government's economic strategies, warning they could decimate India's production-based economy. He highlighted that the GST system acts more as an oppressive tool than reform and reiterated his support for boosting MSMEs and job creation.

