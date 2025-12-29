Dramatic Escape and Recapture: The Case of Javed Alias Chand Babu

A man accused of attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl escaped from police custody while under medical treatment, only to be recaptured within days, police announced Monday.

The suspect, Javed alias Chand Babu, fled on December 24 from a medical facility where he was being treated for a bullet injury sustained during a police encounter. He was apprehended late night on December 28.

Javed's escape prompted legal actions against five individuals, including four police officers responsible for keeping watch, as investigations into the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)