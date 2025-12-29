Left Menu

Dramatic Escape and Recapture: The Case of Javed Alias Chand Babu

Javed, accused of attempting to rape a minor, escaped police custody while being treated for injuries but was recaptured within four days. His escape has led to an investigation against officials responsible for his supervision. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of his flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:10 IST
Dramatic Escape and Recapture: The Case of Javed Alias Chand Babu
A man accused of attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl escaped from police custody while under medical treatment, only to be recaptured within days, police announced Monday.

The suspect, Javed alias Chand Babu, fled on December 24 from a medical facility where he was being treated for a bullet injury sustained during a police encounter. He was apprehended late night on December 28.

Javed's escape prompted legal actions against five individuals, including four police officers responsible for keeping watch, as investigations into the incident continue.

