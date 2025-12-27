Justice Prevails: Upholding a 20-Year Sentence Under POCSO Act

The Delhi High Court has confirmed the 20-year imprisonment of a man convicted of raping his minor stepdaughter. This decision underscores that in the context of the POCSO Act, a victim turning hostile does not negate the validity of scientific evidence.

The court highlighted the complex challenges victims endure, especially when facing familial pressure. It noted that victims often recant their accusations due to fears of losing financial support and family unity, particularly when the perpetrator is a caregiver.

The judgment affirmed that a child's hostile stance cannot solely invalidate allegations when backed by scientific proof, stating the legislature's duty to ensure child victims are protected and supported under the POCSO framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)