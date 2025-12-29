Illegal Recruitment Ring Busted in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police have dismantled an illegal recruitment agency, linked to duping people with false promises of overseas employment, an official reported on Monday.

The crackdown occurred on Saturday when the Navi Mumbai crime branch and Vashi police raided the 'Goodwill Global Consultancy', which functioned without authorization from the Ministry of External Affairs.

This led to an FIR under section 318, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, involving seven suspects after a complaint from the Ministry's assistant section officer; investigations confirmed their unauthorized recruitment activities for foreign appointments.