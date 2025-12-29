Left Menu

Illegal Recruitment Ring Busted in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police uncovered an unauthorized recruitment agency deceiving individuals with promises of overseas jobs. The operation, named 'Goodwill Global Consultancy', was found unlicensed by the Ministry of External Affairs. Seven individuals face charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Emigration Act after a Ministry complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:09 IST
Illegal Recruitment Ring Busted in Navi Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai police have dismantled an illegal recruitment agency, linked to duping people with false promises of overseas employment, an official reported on Monday.

The crackdown occurred on Saturday when the Navi Mumbai crime branch and Vashi police raided the 'Goodwill Global Consultancy', which functioned without authorization from the Ministry of External Affairs.

This led to an FIR under section 318, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, involving seven suspects after a complaint from the Ministry's assistant section officer; investigations confirmed their unauthorized recruitment activities for foreign appointments.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Car Importers Seek Relief in Wake of Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lankan Car Importers Seek Relief in Wake of Cyclone Ditwah

 Sri Lanka
2
Eurozone Bond Yields Edge Lower Amid Impending Dutch Pension Changes

Eurozone Bond Yields Edge Lower Amid Impending Dutch Pension Changes

 United Kingdom
3
Bond Market Battles: Trump's Strained Tariff Truce and Investor Caution

Bond Market Battles: Trump's Strained Tariff Truce and Investor Caution

 Global
4
Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

Arvind Fashions Strengthens Hold: Acquires Flipkart's Stake in Youth Brand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025