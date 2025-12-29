Chill Lingers in North Bengal: Cold Snapshot of the Region's Weather

Cold conditions will persist in north Bengal over the coming week, while minimum temperatures in the southern regions are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius following a two-day period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Darjeeling in north Bengal recorded the lowest temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius. However, in the plains, Bankura reported a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest spot. Other regions like Kalimpong, Bardhaman, and Alipurduar showed slightly higher temperatures.

The IMD forecasts dry weather throughout West Bengal, with shallow fog expected in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. Minimum temperatures in north Bengal will remain stable, whereas those in south Bengal may rise slightly post two days. Fog affecting visibility is also anticipated in certain parts of the state over the next five days.

(With inputs from agencies.)