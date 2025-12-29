Left Menu

Chill Lingers in North Bengal: Cold Snapshot of the Region's Weather

North Bengal is experiencing cold conditions with the lowest temperatures recorded in Darjeeling. Meanwhile, south Bengal will see a slight rise in temperatures. The IMD forecasts dry conditions and some fog in West Bengal, with no major changes expected in the next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:44 IST
Chill Lingers in North Bengal: Cold Snapshot of the Region's Weather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cold conditions will persist in north Bengal over the coming week, while minimum temperatures in the southern regions are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius following a two-day period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Darjeeling in north Bengal recorded the lowest temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius. However, in the plains, Bankura reported a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest spot. Other regions like Kalimpong, Bardhaman, and Alipurduar showed slightly higher temperatures.

The IMD forecasts dry weather throughout West Bengal, with shallow fog expected in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. Minimum temperatures in north Bengal will remain stable, whereas those in south Bengal may rise slightly post two days. Fog affecting visibility is also anticipated in certain parts of the state over the next five days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime

Unveiling the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: A New Era of Cybercrime

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

Uttar Pradesh's Drive to Become India's Electronics Epicenter

 India
3
Kremlin's Stance: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Soar

Kremlin's Stance: Russia-Ukraine Tensions Soar

 Russia
4
Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025

Infinity Group Shapes Future Real Estate: GRAtitude 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025