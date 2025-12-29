Gandhi Condemns 'Horrific Hate Crime' Against Tripura Student in Dehradun
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, condemned the attack on Angel Chakma, a Tripura student, in Dehradun as a 'horrific hate crime'. Accusing the BJP of normalizing hate, Gandhi emphasized the need to resist such divisive acts and uphold India's principles of unity and respect.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has strongly condemned the killing of Angel Chakma, a Tripura student, labeling it a 'horrific hate crime'. The incident occurred in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, after Chakma was attacked by a group of six people on December 9 and succumbed to his injuries on December 26.
In a statement released on X, Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of fostering an environment of hate, which he claimed is being normalized through inflammatory narratives. He stressed that India's core values are rooted in respect and unity, not division and fear.
The Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has been assured by his Uttarakhand counterpart that those responsible will be apprehended. Meanwhile, students from the Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation organized a candle march demanding justice for Chakma. The march began at the North Gate of Ujjayanta Palace, drawing widespread attention to the issue.
