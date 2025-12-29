Infantino Defends World Cup Ticket Prices Amid Heavy Demand
FIFA President Gianni Infantino justified the ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, citing high global demand and significant revenue generation. Despite criticism over costs, FIFA introduced a $60 ticket tier to make games more accessible. The revenues are invested back into the sport worldwide.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has come to the defense of the ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Infantino highlighted the extraordinary demand for tickets and the crucial revenue they generate for global soccer.
This month, fan groups voiced their concerns about the high costs, which were notably more expensive than those for the 2022 tournament. In response, FIFA introduced a $60 ticket tier aimed at making the games more affordable for fans of participating teams. Infantino revealed that they received an astounding 150 million ticket requests within the first 15 days.
Infantino stressed the importance of the revenue generated, stating it supports football development worldwide. He also announced that Dubai will host the FIFA Best Awards next year, celebrating the finest in the sport, further enhancing global unity through soccer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
