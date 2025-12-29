Left Menu

Infantino Defends World Cup Ticket Prices Amid Heavy Demand

FIFA President Gianni Infantino justified the ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, citing high global demand and significant revenue generation. Despite criticism over costs, FIFA introduced a $60 ticket tier to make games more accessible. The revenues are invested back into the sport worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:14 IST
Infantino Defends World Cup Ticket Prices Amid Heavy Demand
Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has come to the defense of the ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Infantino highlighted the extraordinary demand for tickets and the crucial revenue they generate for global soccer.

This month, fan groups voiced their concerns about the high costs, which were notably more expensive than those for the 2022 tournament. In response, FIFA introduced a $60 ticket tier aimed at making the games more affordable for fans of participating teams. Infantino revealed that they received an astounding 150 million ticket requests within the first 15 days.

Infantino stressed the importance of the revenue generated, stating it supports football development worldwide. He also announced that Dubai will host the FIFA Best Awards next year, celebrating the finest in the sport, further enhancing global unity through soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pledges Support for Uttarakhand’s Farmers Amidst Crop Damage

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pledges Support for Uttarakhand’s Farmers Amidst Crop ...

 India
2
Delhi's Fight Against Dust Pollution: Anti-Smog Guns at Bus Terminals

Delhi's Fight Against Dust Pollution: Anti-Smog Guns at Bus Terminals

 India
3
Financial Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: A Crisis Unfolds

Financial Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: A Crisis Unfolds

 India
4
Amit Shah Unveils Advanced Policing Hub in Guwahati

Amit Shah Unveils Advanced Policing Hub in Guwahati

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025