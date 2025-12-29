Left Menu

Rights Under Rubble: Controversy Unfolds Over Kogilu Demolitions

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission investigates the demolition of illegal houses in Kogilu, questioning potential human rights violations and the legality of actions taken. While residents voice concerns over inadequate relocation, authorities stress the need for documentation verification. Political figures across states also weigh in on the contentious issue.

Updated: 29-12-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:14 IST
The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has launched an investigation into recent demolitions in Kogilu, where several 'illegal houses' were leveled without, allegedly, making proper arrangements for displaced residents. Initial findings suggest legal protocols may not have been fully observed.

KSHRC Chairperson T Sham Bhatt announced that the Commission's investigation wing will scrutinize allegations of human rights violations to ensure compliance with legal procedures. The houses, torn down by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to facilitate a new solid waste processing unit, reportedly did not have official construction permits.

Political tensions have surged with figures like Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan joining the discourse, while Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has promised to consider rehabilitation for legitimate residents. The Commission plans to submit preliminary recommendations to improve conditions for affected individuals.

