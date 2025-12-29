Left Menu

Crackdown on Target Killers: Five Neutralized in Pakistan

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, police eliminated five offenders tied to a deadly criminal network responsible for over 30 targeted killings. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Dr. Mian Saeed and resulted in the complete dismantling of the group, with actions supported by the Counter Terrorism Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:06 IST
Crackdown on Target Killers: Five Neutralized in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a daring operation last night, police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province neutralized five notorious offenders linked to a deadly criminal network. The group, regarded as target killers, was implicated in over 30 targeted killings, including those of police officials and political figures.

According to Dr. Mian Saeed, the police chief of Peshawar, this meticulous operation has successfully obliterated the network that operated widely across various districts in the province. Coordinated efforts ensured the complete dismantlement of the criminal group.

The incident is now under investigation by the Counter Terrorism Department, while police contingents rigorously secured the area during the operation, underscoring the critical importance and high stakes of this mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Pradesh

CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Prades...

 India
2
Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

 Indonesia
3
Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

 India
4
Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025