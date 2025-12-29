Crackdown on Target Killers: Five Neutralized in Pakistan

In a daring operation last night, police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province neutralized five notorious offenders linked to a deadly criminal network. The group, regarded as target killers, was implicated in over 30 targeted killings, including those of police officials and political figures.

According to Dr. Mian Saeed, the police chief of Peshawar, this meticulous operation has successfully obliterated the network that operated widely across various districts in the province. Coordinated efforts ensured the complete dismantlement of the criminal group.

The incident is now under investigation by the Counter Terrorism Department, while police contingents rigorously secured the area during the operation, underscoring the critical importance and high stakes of this mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)