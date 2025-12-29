Rao's Return: A Stormy Telangana Assembly Winter Session

The winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, featuring a tribute to deceased legislators. A key highlight was the attendance of BRS president and Leader of Opposition, K Chandrasekhar Rao, marking his return after a prolonged absence.

Homage was paid to former MLAs R Damodar Reddy and Konda Laxma Reddy, with members observing a two-minute silence. Following these tributes, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar adjourned proceedings until January 2.

The session promises to be contentious, set against the backdrop of an ongoing verbal clash between Congress and BRS over river water issues.

