Rao's Return: A Stormy Telangana Assembly Winter Session

The Telangana Legislative Assembly's winter session began with tributes to departed legislators. Notably, opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao attended after a long absence. Despite ongoing tensions between Congress and BRS, the session is expected to be heated due to disputes over river water issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:09 IST
The winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday, featuring a tribute to deceased legislators. A key highlight was the attendance of BRS president and Leader of Opposition, K Chandrasekhar Rao, marking his return after a prolonged absence.

Homage was paid to former MLAs R Damodar Reddy and Konda Laxma Reddy, with members observing a two-minute silence. Following these tributes, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar adjourned proceedings until January 2.

The session promises to be contentious, set against the backdrop of an ongoing verbal clash between Congress and BRS over river water issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

